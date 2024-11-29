People person Gareth loves to collect coffee

What was your first job?

My first job was in our family business which was actually a builders’ merchants.

What qualifications do you have?

I studied a hotel and tourism degree at Ulster University in Portrush. I was one of the last to earn a degree from the Portrush campus.

What do you attribute your success to?

As I have developed my career I have chosen to work across all areas. As a result, I’ve been able to build a strong operational and strategic background with a particular interest in elevating guest satisfaction.

How would you describe yourself to someone who’d never met you?

I’m a people person. Approachable and accessible with high standards both for myself and those who work with me.

Who do you look up to in business?

Ann Donaghy who is now the director of HMS UK & Ireland; Jonathan Raggett, the CEO of Red Carnation Hotels, who really believed in me, and invested in me to the point where I was offered the general manager position at the Duke of Richmond Hotel, Guernsey.

How do you get the best out of people who work for you?

Respect them. We have worked hard to ensure that our people can work flexibly to enjoy their families and hobbies. We are one of the first hotels in Northern Ireland to sign up to UK Hospitality Wellness Promise and we recently won a top hospitality employer award.

If you could change one thing about doing business in Northern Ireland, what would it be?

The disparity in VAT levels between our region and the Republic of Ireland.

What website or app could you not do without?

Being in tourism, the weather plays a key part in the flow of the resort, from golf tee times to general guest requests, so BBC Weather is a daily go-to website. When I’m on holiday the ‘Citymapper App’ is a must for finding the most efficient route – from metro’s to buses and more.

What was the last book you read?

I do enjoy good books but due to my busy schedule I have moved from books to podcasts. Lately ‘Hospitality Meets… with Phil Street’ has been my go-to listen with lots of inspiration from the business world along with personal stories from those making a difference in life.

What car do you drive?

I travel quite a few miles so, this time I opted for a nicely spec’d Ford Puma hybrid which is a dream to drive and delivers really good miles per gallon.

Tell us something interesting about yourself?

As well as being a real foodie and a keen traveller, I am a coffee enthusiast. So much so that I collect and taste coffee from all around the world to include Jamaica Blue Mountain and Kopi Luwak, which are regarded as some of the world’s top coffee beans.

What’s your greatest passion outside work and family?

I love winding down, especially with my two Frenchies. We love spending time together around local places such as Castle Coole, Ely Lodge Forest, the lakes and Florencecourt.