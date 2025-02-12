Hagan’s Bar in Dungannon reopening as The Blackthorn Tavern within weeks

South Derry hospitality firm 1 Oak Leisure Ireland is to relaunch its eighth venue later this spring as The Blackthorn Tavern.

The company, owned by Oakleaf developer Patrick Scullion, bought Hagan’s Bar in Dungannon last September.

The Irish Street pub, which had been in the Hagan family since 1969, had been on the market for £1.25 million.

The Co Tyrone venue has been closed since January 11 to facilitate a substantial internal refurbishment programme.

1 Oak Leisure Ireland is planning for a grand reopening in mid-March under the new name, The Blackthorn Tavern.

Hagan’s Bar in Dungannon was acquired by 1 Oak Leisure Ireland in September.

“We’re investing significantly to breathe fresh life into this much-loved venue,” said company director Nicky Wright.

“The plans look amazing, work is now well under way and I’m sure our regular customers will be delighted when we re-open as The Blackthorn Tavern in March.

“We don’t want to give too much away at this stage but I can reveal that we’ll be giving the venue a full traditional bar re-fit and creating a new beer garden outside.

“We’ll be open seven days a week, offering great food, live music and, of course, lots of craic.”

Headquartered just outside Ballymaguigan, Oak Leisure Ireland’s portfolio includes Time Bar, The 40 Thieves, Fox & Fiddle, Cherry Tree, Long Mile and Clubland in Cookstown.

It also owns The Harp and Fiddle in Strabane, and The Black Sheep in The Loup.