North’s renewable energy sector ‘employs 6,000 people and worth £1 billion’ says report

The renewable energy sector in Northern Ireland currently employs 5,940 people across 13 sub-sectors and has an estimated market value of £929 million, according to a new industry report.

The Association for Renewable Energy and Clean Technology (REA) says that renewable energy now provides nearly half of all the UK’s electricity (47%), up from just 15% a decade ago, which it says underscores the sector’s pivotal role in meeting net zero goals and highlights its continued resilience and growth amidst evolving energy demands.

Its REview 24 report says that the UK’s renewable energy sector reached a market value of £24.38 billion in the 2022/23 fiscal year.

And with projections estimating a market expansion to more than £41 billion by 2035, the renewables sector is expected to play a major role in boosting the UK economy

Key renewable sources such as wind, solar, and biofuels continue to outperform expectations, attracting robust investment and driving innovation across the sector.

Broken down by UK regions, the report says Northern Ireland’s largest employer is the wind sub-sector, which combines offshore and onshore wind jobs, with an estimated employment count of 2,833, followed by biomass with 856 and biofuels with 533.

The region’s largest sub-sector by market value is also the wind industry, with an estimated market value of £482m, followed by biomass and biofuels with £112m and £108m respectively.

The report highlights facilities such as BioCapital Granville Eco Park, the first, and largest, anaerobic digestion facility in Northern Ireland to inject biomethane into the grid, and Strangford Lough Tidal Turbine, the world’s first commercial-scale tidal energy project.

But REA, which is the UK’s largest trade association for renewable energy and clean technologies with around 500 members, highlights that continued government support will be essential to unlock the sector’s full potential.

The report calls for swift action to improve grid capacity, streamline planning processes, and enhance public engagement to support the transition.

REA chief executive Trevor Hutchings said: “This report underscores the significant role Northern Ireland plays in driving forward our net zero ambitions.

“With a renewable market value of £929 million and nearly 6,000 jobs, Northern Ireland exemplifies the diverse potential of clean energy - from offshore and onshore wind to biomass and biofuels.

“Working alongside our member organisations operating across heat, transport, power and the circular economy, the REA remains committed to helping Northern Ireland reach its full potential as we build a secure, resilient, and sustainable energy future.”