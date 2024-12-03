North is making strides in carbon reduction, but further action is needed to meet climate goals

A RICS survey found 42% in NI state a lack of government incentives and policy uncertainty is a barrier preventing the widespread adoption of sustainable practices.

In Northern Ireland we are making our own strides toward net zero, with industry professionals leading change to create a more sustainable future for generations to come.

But with the built environment contributing to over a third of the world’s carbon emissions, there is much to be done.

The Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors (RICS) recently published its 2024 global sustainability report, and whilst surveyors indicated that occupier and investor demand for sustainable buildings increased over the past year, there are many barriers in adopting sustainable construction practices.

Looking at factors deemed to be holding back the industry, high initial costs of sustainable or green building practices and materials appears to be a barrier, with 46% of respondents in Northern Ireland reporting this as a challenge for adopting sustainable construction practices.

Additionally, 42% of respondents in Northern Ireland state that a lack of government incentives and policy uncertainty is a barrier preventing the widespread adoption of sustainable practices across the industry.

This is compared to the 31% seen at UK level.

This suggests that in Northern Ireland we are falling behind our neighbouring jurisdictions, who already have more supportive government policy to support investment in sustainable infrastructure projects.

When it comes to carbon measurement, 38% of respondents in Northern Ireland report that they currently do not measure embodied carbon, which is lower than the UK average of 43%.

Whilst it’s encouraging to see more NI respondents measuring carbon than UK counterparts, even if carbon is being assessed, there is little evidence to suggest that it is having an impact on the choice of materials and components. To achieve targets, measurement must become common practice.

To accelerate progress, RICS advocates for a comprehensive sustainability approach that includes evidence-based targets, mandatory carbon assessments, and enhanced training for built environment professionals.

To support Government and the industry’s shift toward sustainability, RICS standards, including WLCA and Retrofit standards, provide valuable frameworks to assist industry efforts.

These standards provide professional advice to those looking to decarbonise buildings and embrace sustainable working practices.

Sustainability is at the centre of what we will do going forward, and we are encouraging professionals to embed net-zero carbon targets as industry standard in both decision making and procurement approaches, in order to build a sustainable future for society.

The Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors promotes and enforces the highest professional qualifications and standards in the development and management of land, real estate, construction and infrastructure.

Martin Doherty is Chair of RICS regional board in Northern Ireland.