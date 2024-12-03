Nine Squared set to brew 10 new jobs with first Belfast location

Nine Squared Belfast owners Neil Cole and Sean McDonnell pictured at their new Printworks coffee house in Belfast's Queen Street, which is set to open in early 2025 following an initial investment of £300,000

A local independent coffee house is set to create 10 jobs in Belfast when it opens its second location in early 2025 following an initial investment of £300,000.

Nestled on the ground floor of the recently restored Printworks building on Queen Street, Nine Squared Belfast will have seating for 35 guests and bring its signature brews and bakes and unique event experiences to the heart of the city.

The coffee house was founded by Sean McDonnell in 2021 when he opened the first location on Monaghan Street in Newry.

Sean, who has a wealth of experience in the independent coffee industry, has partnered with Newry businessman Neil Cole to open Nine Squared Belfast. Neil has an extensive background in marketing and social media and has held senior global positions with both Meta and TikTok, currently working with the latter.

Co-owner Sean said: “Nine Squared opened three years ago this week and we are thrilled to announce that our second location will be opening in early 2025.

“Nine Squared Belfast will be more than just a coffee shop. It will be a destination where people can gather, relax, and enjoy an immersive coffee experience.

“Our mission revolves around four key pillars: Iconic Coffee, Iconic Venue, Iconic Staff, and Iconic People and we’re dedicated to creating a one-of-a-kind atmosphere, serving exceptional coffee and tray bakes.”

His fellow co-owner Neil added: “We’re proud to be creating a dynamic space that embodies both community and creativity. Nine Squared Belfast is rooted in the ‘Third Place’ concept – offering people a stylish, welcoming space where connections and conversations thrive and a venue that truly celebrates Belfast’s vibrant culture.

“The Printworks building has been lovingly restored and is the perfect location for our Belfast coffee House. We are excited to be working with a fabulous up and coming Architectural Designer, Aoife Mulvenna of Fada Studio, who has brought our vision to life.

“It’s a truly unique venue and we’re excited to create a new event space as part of this. We already have some exciting partnerships confirmed with local and world-class brands and will be hosting VIP nights for our customers with some very special guests to look forward to.”