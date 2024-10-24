Newry restaurateurs bring luxury Indian dining experience to Belfast

Gourav Barot (second left), founder of Guru, alongside co-founder Davinder Malik (second right) and restaurant staff members

Newry restaurateurs Gourav Barot & Davinder Malik have introduced a new luxury dining experience to Belfast, creating 25 jobs in the process.

They have opened their acclaimed Guru brand - known for its authentic and elevated Indian cuisine - to the city by opening a 120-seater restaurant at Wellington Place, which has been transformed into a contemporary and luxurious dining space by top local designer Ann Hamilton of Hamilton Interiors.

Breaking away from the traditional aesthetic of Indian restaurants, Guru claims to an ambiance more reminiscent of a five-star hotel, elevating both the atmosphere and dining experience to new heights.

At the helm in the kitchen is renowned chef Dhingra, whose impressive resume includes a decade with the prestigious Oberoi Hotel group, where he honed his craft in both India and Egypt. He has curated a vibrant menu that remains authentically Indian but with a modern twist, including lesser-known authentic dishes rarely seen in Northern Ireland such as ‘Kala Chana Samosa Chaat’ and ‘Awadhi Nalli Gosht.’

Guru founder and director Gourav Barot said: “We’re thrilled to finally open our doors in Belfast. It’s an exciting time for the city, and we’re proud to be joining such a prestigious dining community in this side of the city, alongside restaurants like Home, Edo, and Yugo. Our vision has always been to bring a premium Indian cuisine offering, and we believe Guru will be a wonderful addition to Belfast.”

Although currently only open for dinner, Guru plans to expand its menu offerings in the coming weeks, introducing authentic breakfasts and Indian-style tapas for lunch.