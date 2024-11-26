Newry-based Nine Squared Coffee to open first outlet in Belfast

Newry-based Nine Squared will soon open a new outlet in the Printworks building on Belfast's Queen Street.

Newry-based coffee company Nine Squared is to open its first premises in Belfast.

Sean McDonnell’s independent coffee business is the latest tenant announced for the recently restored Printworks on Queen Street.

Built in 1896, the Victorian-era building has undergone a multi-million-pound refurbishment into modern offices and workspace under jewellery and property entrepreneur Pete Boyle.

New tenants include law firm Millar McCall Wylie, communications agency Clearbox and hair salon Michele International.

Nine Squared, which is based on Newry’s Monaghan Street, is the latest new name announced for the building.

The operator offered an early taste of its coffee and banked products during an event last Friday.

“The restoration of The Printworks has been a labour of love, respecting the building’s rich history while adapting it for a vibrant future,” said Mr Boyle, owner of Angus Properties.

“It has been great to see the local business community and city leaders come together to celebrate not only The Printworks’ new chapter but also the ongoing regeneration of Queen Street.

“We’re proud to have established a hub for businesses in the heart of the city.

“Welcoming Nine Squared Coffee adds an exciting layer of energy to the space, and we look forward to the positive impact they will bring to this historic part of Belfast.”