New retailers lined up for refurbished Rushmere shopping centre

A number of new retailers have been lined up by the owners of Rushmere Shopping Centre following major refurbishments at the Co Armagh complex.

Outdoor gear specialist Mountain Warehouse and Danish lifestyle brand Søstrene Grene are the latest names to confirm new stores.

It follows the opening of beauty and wellbeing brand Rituals and confirmation that Spanish fashion group Mango and footwear retailer Schuh will move into Rushmere.

Killahoey Limited, which bought the retail site out of administration for £46.5m in 2023, is continuing a major revamp of the Craigavon complex led by McDonnell and Sons.

The consortium, headed by DV8 owner and Co Armagh native, Ian McMahon, is planning to invest around £10m upgrading Rushmere.

The latest project involves the repurposing of the former Sainsbury’s store into seven new units.

Sainsbury’s closed its 55,000 sq ft store at the retail complex in February 2022 with the loss of 97 jobs.

The £1.8m transformation project has converted the space into new stores for retailers and hospitality operators, creating dozens of jobs.

Mountain Warehouse said its new 4,200-square foot store at Rushmere has created 10 jobs.

The company, founded in 1997 by Mark Neale, originally operated as a clearance outlet for outdoor brands, but transitioned to designing and selling its own outdoor gear.

It now has five stores in Northern Ireland and ten in the Republic.

“We’re delighted to be opening our new store in Craigavon, and excited to share our passion for adventure and great value outdoor gear for all the family, even the dog,” said Mr Neale.

The new Craigavon outlet will stock feature womenswear, menswear, kidswear, footwear, and equipment, including ski gear.