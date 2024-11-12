New owners of Londonderry Arms to change name of 176-year-old Co Antrim hotel

The Londonderry Arms in Carnlough, Co Antrim which is to be renamed the Harbourview Hotel. PICTURE: MAL McCANN

The plans to open the island’s first whiskey hotel in the historic Londonderry Arms will involve changing the name of the 176-year-old Carnlough venue.

The coastal property, once owned by Winston Churchill, was sold to a group of three businessmen in the summer.

They have confirmed their plans to rebrand the Co Antrim accommodation as the Harbourview Hotel.

Built in 1848 as a coaching inn, the 35-bedroom hotel had been in the O’Neill family since 1947.

But following the retirement of Denise O’Neill, a consortium headed by hotelier Adrian McLaughlin, master Irish whiskey distiller Darryl McNally and entrepreneur Carl Harrison have taken control.

The original Londonderry Arms signage remains in place at the Carnlough venue, but its new owners have confirmed it will be rebranded as the Harbourview Hotel. PICTURE: MAL MCCANN

A refurbishment programme is currently ongoing at the seaside site ahead of its full relaunch in the spring of 2025.

Alongside new owners and new furnishings, the Londonderry Arms will also have a new name.

Built by Frances Ann Vane Tempest, the Marchioness of Londonderry in 1848, the property was passed down through her family, and was eventually inherited in 1921 by her great-grandson, Winston Churchill.

The deeds of the former prime minister’s ownership have long been a feature of the Georgian hotel.

The trio of new owners, who plan to reposition the hotel as a four star Irish whiskey destination, went public with their new name and branding on the hotel’s Facebook page earlier this month.

Darryl McNally (left) and Adrian McLaughlin (right) outside their new hotel.

The move has divided opinion in the seaside village.

While many have welcomed the new name and investment in Carnlough, others have expressed dismay and concern over the potential loss of heritage.

Ballymena native Adrian McLaughlin, who previously ran the Merchant Hotel in Belfast, said their plans to revamp the hotel has actually resulted in the recovery of some original features.

He said the project, which will involve a total investment of around £1.75 million, had exposed the building’s original terrazzo floors, which spent many years under carpet. Around 200 chairs are also being fully restored.

“The terrazzo floors are beautiful,” he said. “We’re keeping a lot of what’s there and we’re actually uncovering things and reusing them.

The 176-year-old Londonderry Arms in Carnlough. PICTURE: MAL McCANN

“We’re setting out to create Ireland’s first whiskey hotel, we’re spending a lot of money upgrading it, and the customer experience is going to be unbelievable,” he added.

The acquisition of the Londonderry Arms brought has put the hotelier in business with drinks industry veteran Darryl McNally of Limavady Irish Whiskey.

Mr McNally, who spent 16 years at Bushmills, is currently developing a £10m Irish whiskey distillery in Magilligan, Co Derry.

Mr McLaughlin last year launched Outwalker Irish Whiskey with ex-Irish rugby international Darren Cave and Sean Muldoon, co-founder of the Dead Rabbit pub in New York.

He said the hotel will be well positioned to take advantage in the huge growth in whiskey tourism on the island of Ireland.

“It’s not Disney,” he said. “But I certainly think it’s something I think tourists are going to be very curious about.”