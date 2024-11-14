New M&S Food outlet to open at Belfast Grand Central Station next week

The new M&S Food store will open in the unit next to Pret at Grand Central Station. PICTURE: MAL McCANN

Marks & Spencer has confirmed its new food store at Belfast Grand Central Station will open on Wednesday November 20.

The new M&S Food store, the retailer’s 23rd outlet in Northern Ireland, will be operated by SSP Group.

The travel hospitality and retail specialist has been signed up to run a number of food and drink outlets in the new transport hub.

Alongside the M&S Food store and two Starbuck outlets, SSP Group will open the first Brewdog pub in the north.

The controversial Scottish beer brand is due to open on the upper level of Grand Central Station in the coming weeks.

SSP has already opened two Starbucks coffee shops at the station, while Pret A Manager has been trading for a number of weeks.

The food and beverage operator currently run seven outlets at Belfast International Airport.

It’s unclear whether the new M&S Food will be licensed to sell alcohol, but the retailer’s website has listed the store with a 24-hour opening.

Alongside bakery goods and sandwiches, the M&S Food will stock ready meals and dinner options.