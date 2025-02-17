New forecasting tool can help us deal with economic shocks and decision-making

It was great to take part in the Belfast launch of a newly developed macroeconomic model for Northern Ireland, which was supported by Ibec and CBI NI.

As a small, open and regional economy, building a local forecasting economic model can be tricky due to the number of external influences and the availability of the latest granular data.

But, nonetheless, the UK’s National Institute of Economic and Social Research (NIESR) and the Dublin-based Economic and Social Research Institute (ESRI) have done a great job in developing a robust model which will be hugely helpful for understanding the dynamics of the Northern Ireland economy.

We have suffered from several recent economic shocks namely: Brexit, Covid and an energy price shock caused by the Ukraine conflict.

The absence of a robust economic model has meant that, historically, it was difficult to estimate the impact of these shocks on local economic output, employment, and inflation etc. With a better understanding of how economic jolts will play out, local policy makers will be able to be much more agile in their response.

As the local economy is so intertwined with the UK and the Irish economies, policy-makers in these jurisdictions will also benefit from the fact that this new model is linked to the macro-models of both Ireland and the UK.

This new forecasting tool will allow economists to predict economic outcomes and the impact of any shocks on the Northern Ireland economy and the ‘all-island’ economy.

When we think of economic shocks, we tend to think of the negative ones such as a financial crisis or oil price spikes. But this model also interprets the impact of ‘positive shocks,’ such as a large rise in demand from export markets or monetary and fiscal stimulus such as interest rate or tax reductions that boost growth.

The model’s developers predict that, without any significant shocks to the economy, Northern Ireland is expected to enjoy modest growth of 1.7% and 1.4% in 2025 and 2026 respectively. This is higher than the 0.9% average annual growth over the last five years.

They also predict a very small increase in unemployment to 3.1% this year and 3.2% next year. Their ‘steady state’ forecast also predicts that the ‘all-island’ economy will grow by approximately 2.3% each year over the medium term

This new model has also been used to test the impact of some shocks to the Northern Ireland economy, such as hypothetical income tax increases in NI and in the Executive’s revenue (available for either spending or investing).

The latter scenario, in which the NI Executive uses increased revenue for investment purposes, is one of the most interesting results. The model tells us that by choosing to invest (rather than spend the increased revenue); there is a stronger and permanent impact on Northern Ireland’s overall output.

This is because an increase in government investment would lead to a rise in business confidence and a ‘crowding-in’ of private sector investment, which enhances productivity.

This finding augers well for investments such as the NI City and Growth Deals and lends support to any investment expenditure set out in Invest NI’s strategic plan.

It also tells us that the allocated funding for all the necessary capital expenditure in the forthcoming Investment Strategy for Northern Ireland (ISNI), is a priority for the region’s long-term economic success.

Of course, government investment alone will not solve all Northern Ireland’s economic challenges. But the case for the Executive to use any increase in revenues for ‘investment’ rather than ‘day-to-day’ spending on public services is clear.

It is important to note that the private sector must step up too. While business investment has a strong role to play in economic prosperity, business confidence really matters for investment to take place.

At the local level the business community looks to the Executive to build that confidence, but CEOs also expect the UK government to play its role too.

The CBI maintains that government must prioritise boosting business confidence to ensure private investment levels are raised. This includes reducing business taxes, reforming planning laws, and creating a pro-investment environment.

Speaking to academics and business leaders earlier this month, CBI chief executive Rain Newton-Smith warned that “for too long, vital supply side projects have been gathering dust on the desk of successive governments”.

She noted that efforts to reform planning, to expand renewable energy, to improve transport infrastructure and unlock pension capital for investment are all necessary if we are to raise business confidence and UK-wide investment levels.

It’s safe to say that both government and business know what needs to be done if we are to improve our overall economic performance and lift living standards for all.

Sometimes doing the right thing means making hard choices, but that is what good leadership is all about. It also means having the right information and data to ensure the best decisions can be made.

I have no doubt that the ESRI/NIESR economic model will provide that robust evidence to policy-makers to help them make optimal decisions that result in the best long-term outcomes.

Angela McGowan is director of CBI Northern Ireland