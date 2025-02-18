L-R: Greg Watson, chief executive of Napier AI; Economy Minister Caoimhe Archibald; and Kieran Donoghue, chief executive of Invest NI, pictured outside Pearl Assurance House in Belfast.

An artificial intelligence company is to create more than 100 jobs in Belfast.

Napier AI, which provides solutions to help prevent financial crime, will open a new office in Belfast and create 106 jobs.

Invest NI has offered the company £689,000 in support towards the creation of the new roles.

The company, which was founded in London in 2015, will be hiring software developers, business analysts, and programme managers.

The new offices will be at Pearl Assurance House in Donegall Square East. The building changed hands last year and is being converted into luxury serviced office accommodation.

Greg Watson, CEO of Napier Al, said: “We are delighted to launch our new office in Belfast.

“The region’s exceptional talent pool, world-class universities, and supportive business environment align perfectly with our mission to make the world safer through intelligent compliance solutions.

“This investment represents an exciting milestone for Napier Al, and we are committed to delivering long-term value for both the local economy and our global clients.”

Napier NI’s decision to expand into Northern Ireland followed an evaluation of several global locations, including Warsaw, Porto, and Lisbon.

Economy Minister Caoimhe Archibald said: “Napier’s decision to establish a base in the north is a vote of confidence in our skilled workforce and thriving fintech ecosystem.

“Al and machine learning are transforming financial crime prevention, and this investment enhances the north’s reputation as an emerging centre for Al-driven fintech innovation.

“Invest NI has worked closely with Napier Al to secure this significant investment, which will create 106 high-quality jobs with average salaries of over £46,000."

Kieran Donoghue, CEO of Invest NI, said: “Attracting industry leaders like Napier Al is a key focus of our new business strategy which emphasises driving economic growth through high-value inward investment, innovation and the creation of quality jobs.”