Nando’s open tenth northern restaurant at Forestside as plans progress for new Sprucefield site

The South African food chain is the latest new operator to set up at Forestside since the shopping complex was acquired by Michael and Lesley Herbert last year.

US fried chicken brand Popeyes, bakery chain Greggs and Australian-owned Muffin Break have all opened at the south Belfast retail site in recent weeks.

Nando’s opened its tenth northern outlet and its 20th on the island on Wednesday, creating 40 jobs at the new 120-seater Forestside restaurant.

Meanwhile, the hospitality chain, which specialises in Portuguese-style food, is also expected to expand its northern presence with a new-build restaurant at Sprucefield.

The owner of Sprucefield Retail Park, NewRiver, has already confirmed it exchanged a lease with Nando’s in September 2023.

A number of new build hospitality units are being developed part of a broader £20 million plan to expand Sprucefield Retail Park to include new retail warehouse units and a hotel.

Fast-casual US food chain Slim Chickens has already opened a drive-thru, while Starbucks has also signed up for a unit.

Planning approval was granted last year for two drive-thru units and a third standalone restaurant unit.

Fresh plans have been submitted in recent days for a fourth restaurant pod at the site.