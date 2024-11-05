Murphy leads all-island trade mission to Singapore

The skyline of Singapore, where Stormont economy minister Conor Murphy is currently leading an all-Ireland trade mission in which seven companies from Northern Ireland are participating

Stormont economy minister Conor Murphy has arrived in Singapore to lead an all-island trade mission to the world’s largest fintech trade event, Singapore Fintech Festival.

The four-day trade mission, which is supported by Invest NI, Enterprise Ireland and IDA Ireland, will promote the island of Ireland as a hub for innovation in regtech, fintech, and financial services and will showcase 14 companies - seven each from north and south - at the Singapore Fintech Festival to the wider Asia-Pacific market.

Minister Murphy said: “I’m delighted to lead the first ever all-Ireland trade mission to Singapore. It is very welcome that Invest NI, Enterprise Ireland, and IDA Ireland are cooperating to showcase the strength of our companies, north and south.

“This trade event is a great opportunity for our economy. Ireland’s fintech sector is internationally recognised for its innovation and talent. And Singapore, as a global fintech leader, is a prime location to showcase our fintech capabilities on the world stage.”

Companies from the north of Ireland participating on the mission are EOS IT Solutions, Fern Software, First Derivative, FinTrU, Funds-Axis, Kyber Digital and Neueda.

During the mission, the minister will support the companies at the Singapore Fintech festival, deliver a keynote address at an Irish Chamber of Commerce event and hold a range of meetings, including attending an event with the Northern Irish diaspora in partnership with NI Connections.

It’s Mr Murphy’s second overseas trip in just three weeks, following on from a two-day visit to Germany in mid-October where he aimed to strengthen trade relations and explore new opportunities in a range of high-potential sectors.

Speaking during that trip, he told the Irish News: “The north’s dual market access puts us in prime position to capitalise on trade opportunities, especially in high-potential sectors including life and health sciences, and advanced manufacturing.”