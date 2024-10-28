M&S in recruitment drive to hire 410 Christmas staff in Northern Ireland

Marks & Spencer has announced 410 seasonal job opportunities across its 22 stores in Northern Ireland as part of its wider festive recruitment drive.

The retailer is looking to fill more than 11,000 customer assistant roles UK-wide to support the busy Christmas period, with 410 positions available locally in both foods and clothing & home departments.

This year, M&S is offering over 1,000 more vacancies than last year, which it says highlights its commitment to investing in additional colleague hours to deliver top-tier customer service.

A customer assistant at M&S plays a key role in providing a seamless shopping experience, from serving customers and keeping shelves stocked, to helping with recommendations.

Seasonal colleagues will also support M&S’ popular Christmas food-to-order service, ensuring festive essentials are ready on time for customers across Northern Ireland.

The recruitment window is now open, with new colleagues starting from mid-November. Interested candidates can apply via the M&S careers page and may be invited for a one-to-one interview or group assessment.

Ryan Lemon, regional manager for M&S in Northern Ireland, said: “Our colleagues are at the heart of M&S, especially during the festive season. This year, we’re bringing even more people on board to ensure we’re fully equipped to offer exceptional service to our customers.

“For anyone who wants to be part of something special this Christmas, we encourage you to apply for one of our flexible roles. We’re calling for 410 enthusiastic, customer-focused individuals to join us in making it a memorable Christmas for M&S shoppers across Northern Ireland.”