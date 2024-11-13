Mount Charles Recruitment Open Day in Belfast; support assistant in Ballymoney - GetGot serves up enticing career opportunities

Mount Charles have vacancies for catering assistants, cleaning operatives, delivery drivers and more

Mount Charles Recruitment Open Day, Belfast

Mount Charles is a family-owned company servicing clients across the island of Ireland. They’re very proud to be operating for over 30 years and have huge ambitions for the future.

A recruitment open day will take place on Wednesday November 20 at Annon House, Ormeau Road from 9am-8pm. You can find out about their upcoming career opportunities and what it’s like to work for this well established family business.

At the moment they have vacancies for catering assistants, cleaning operatives, delivery drivers and more.

For details, please click here

Support Assistant, Triangle (Ballymoney area)

This is an incredible opportunity to work for a customer focused organisation with an excellent reputation of providing housing and support services. Triangle strives to “Build Better Lives” together by building homes and providing accommodation, individualised housing and care support.

The successful applicant will work with service users and staff to deliver quality personal care and housing support services to individuals with a learning disability/challenging behaviour, enabling them to lead a full and integrated life in the community in which they live.

Care and support must be delivered in accordance with the organisation’s core values, customer service standards and customer service guide.

To apply, please click here