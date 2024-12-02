Moore Concrete invests £3m in three new factories

Precast concrete manufacturer and supplier Moore Concrete Products has invested £3.1 million in an expansion, building three new factories at its Ballymena headquarters.

Founded by Wilbert Moore in 1978, Moore Concrete has been a leading supplier of quality precast products to the agricultural, building and civil sectors since then, with a significant focus on innovation to meet customer and the industry’s needs and development throughout the years.

Moore Concrete says it remains focused on becoming a world class manufacturing facility with the expansion of its facilities - supported by Danske Bank - adding 4,750 sq m for bespoke production.

The recently completed additional production space is equipped with six overhead cranes and an extension of the Conflex concrete distribution from the company’s two mixers.

Securing and working on major projects in Britain, Moore Concrete has increased its employee numbers to 203 and recently recruited 16 new apprenticeship roles across joinery, civil engineering and maintenance.

In its latest set of published accounts, Moore Concrete posted a profit of £1.3 million on increased sales of £19.3 million.

In addition to the facility build, Moore Concrete also used the investment from Danske Bank to develop a new computer system which will integrate and digitise all it processes, improving operational efficiencies, data accuracy and strengthening the collaboration between customers and suppliers.

The company will also invest to further research and develop new products and innovative projects, training programmes to improve employee’s skills and productivity, leadership programmes and digital marketing to improve brand awareness.

Founder and managing director Wilbert Moore said: “This investment into our facility extension allows us to increase capacity and further grow our civils business in the concrete industry.

“The expansion enables us to complete work in a safe way, which is our number one priority, as well as secure employment for the hard-working team we have and further grow the business as we become a world class facility.

“We have a long trading history with Danske Bank and their support has enabled us to achieve several strategic and operational goals over the years through asset-based lending, business loans and digital banking services.

“We are grateful for the strong partnership we have with Danske, which is cemented by them taking the time to understand our business and ensuring we have access to experts in each area.”

James Kilgore, senior business manager at Danske Bank, added: “Moore Concrete Products is an exceptional family business that has grown steadily through the years by innovating, adapting and understanding the markets in which they operate.

“We are delighted to support them in their latest investment of three substantial new factories which will enable them to grow their offering, employment and outputs, as well as the investment into research and development across the business.”