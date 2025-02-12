Three of the new ultra rare whiskeys that feature in The Merchant Hotel's new cocktail book (L-R): Michter’s 20,Midleton Very Rare Forêt de Tronçais and Macallan 25.

The most expensive cocktail ever to be sold in Belfast will be unveiled at the Merchant Hotel on Wednesday - and it’ll set you back a tasty £1,000.

The five-star hotel has created a collection of exclusive cocktails crafted with three icons of the whiskey world - Michter’s America bourbon, Macallan legendary Scotch, and Midleton Irish whiskey.

The three exclusive cocktails in the Beannchor Group-owned hotel’s exquisite Rare & Refined Collection (they cost £785 for the Michter’s 20 through to £850 for the Macallan 25 and then up to £1,000 for the Midleton) are built around three extraordinary and rare whiskeys, of which only a handful of bottles are left worldwide.

And the £1,000 Midleton Forêt de Tronçais, aged in rare French Tronçais oak casks and delivering elegant notes of honey, toasted almonds and delicate spice, served with Antica Formula and Dubonnet, will become the most expensive cocktail ever served in Belfast.

The Merchant Cocktail Bar manager Emily Doherty and Cocktail Bar general manager Aaron Dugan.

It exceeds the famous £750 Mai Tai, which even gained the Merchant Hotel a place in the Guinness Book of Records in 2007 for the world’s most expensive cocktail at that time.

Today, the most expensive cocktail in the world is reputedly the Diamonds Are Forever Martini at the Ritz-Carlton in Tokyo, which costs $22,579 (more than £18,000).

It is made with Absolut Elyx vodka, lime juice, and a one-carat diamond garnish. While sipping the drink, guests are serenaded by a live band playing the theme song from the 1971 James Bond film Diamonds Are Forever.

The Merchant Hotel in Belfast has unveiled its new 'Rare & Refined Collection' as part of its new cocktail book.

The Merchant collection is part of a new cocktail menu created by a team led by general manager Aaron Dugan and cocktail bar manager Emily Doherty.

The menu features a further 21 drinks, priced from a more affordable £14.95, with each cocktail named after its distinct flavour profile.

Aaron said: “We are proud to bring our unique collaboration with three icons of whiskey to life with The Rare & Refined Collection.

“These exceptional drinks have been crafted to create once-in-a-lifetime experiences to be savoured. The lucky few that get to try these drinks, will get to relish something truly special.

“And, for those that find the price tag too rich, we have also created an exceptional collection of other cocktails, inspired by timeless classics, but with a unique Merchant twist.

Midleton Very Rare Forêt de Tronçais.

“Named according to their flavour profile, the menu has been designed to help customers match their preferred flavour profiles to their choices. There truly is something to suit every taste.”

He says that to honour these three exceptional spirits spanning bourbon, Scotch and Irish whiskeys, the ingredients have been kept simple and are designed to enhance, and not overshadow, their rich and complex flavours.