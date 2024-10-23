Melbourne-based Cavan native confirmed as new owner of Slieve Russell Hotel

The Slieve Russell Hotel in Co Cavan and (inset), its new owner, Tony Brady.

The Slieve Russell Hotel been sold to a Melbourne based property group headed a native of Co Cavan.

A hotel subsidiary of Tony Brady’s Australian Brady Group has been confirmed by property agents CBRE has the successful bidder for the 224-bedroom golf resort.

Opened in 1990, the four-star hotel and country club in Ballyconnell, once formed the showpiece of former billionaire Seán Quinn’s business empire in the Fermanagh and Cavan border region.

The 300-acre country estate was placed on the market in April 2024 with a €35 million (£30m) price tag.

It’s unclear whether the price agreed by the Brady Group achieved the listed sale price.

It’s understood the sale by the liquidators of the Irish Bank Resolution Corporation, Kieran Wallace and Eamonn Richardson, of Interpath Advisory, was completed on October 18.

Tony Brady, who is originally from Redhills in Co Cavan, established his Melbourne-based construction business in the 1970s.

It’s understood he is a brother of well-known Cavan GAA footballer Ollie Brady, who became the first player in the county to win an All-Star in 1978.

Tony Brady’s business interests include Brady Hotels & Apartments in Melbourne, which he founded in 2014.

CBRE confirmed the Slieve Russell had been sold to Brady Hotels Ireland Limited.

In a statement, Tony Brady said: “It is a real honour to be the successful purchaser of this beautiful property.

“It has an outstanding golf course and a lovely hotel. The golf course has got PGA National status, the only such golf course in Ireland and one of only a limited number of PGA courses in the world.

“I have also been really impressed with the staff and in particular the general manager Tony Walker and Orla Murphy who is head of HR.

“The Slieve Russell will continue to be run by a local team who are doing an excellent job.

“Slieve Russell employs hundreds of people locally, both full and part time, and it an important part of the community.”