Meet Margo founders scoop ‘top accolade at Great British Entrepreneur Awards

Tech-first mortgage brokerage Meet Margo, co-founded by Belfast husband-and-wife team Matt and Claire Towe, has scooped the ‘Startup Entrepreneur of the Year for Northern Ireland’ accolade at the prestigious Great British Entrepreneur Awards in London’s iconic Grosvenor House, which celebrate businesses driving innovation, creating jobs, and uplifting communities across the UK.

Driven by their vision to make mortgage advice more accessible, Matt and Claire launched Meet Margo in 2022.

The brokerage combines a no-fee model with cutting-edge technology, including the Meet Margo mortgage adviser app, which guides home-owners through the remortgage process step-by-step. Designed to simplify decisions and build confidence, the app is a game-changer for anyone looking to find their next mortgage deal.

Matt Towe, CEO of Meet Margo (fifth from left), pictured with fellow regional ‘Start-Up Entrepreneur of the Year’ award winners at the Great British Entrepreneur Awards ceremony in London

“This award reflects the heart of our mission - to empower more women and eliminate the barriers they face when it comes to home ownership,” said Matt. “It’s a testament to our team’s relentless commitment to redefining how mortgage advice is delivered.”

Clare added: “It’s not just recognition for us as founders but for everyone at Meet Margo who shares our mission. As we expand our tech to support first-time buyers and home movers, we remain committed to opening doors for more women and redefining what accessible advice looks like.”

With a team of 14 working remotely across the UK, Meet Margo continues to innovate and grow, setting a new standard in the mortgage industry.

In less than two years, Meet Margo (www.meetmargo.uk) has achieved a number of key milestones, including 30.7% year-on-year revenue growth, being crowned ‘Best Mortgage Industry Newcomer’ at the What Mortgage Awards, and earning a spot in the ‘Recognising Elite’ group by the Primis Mortgage Network, placing it among the top-performing of over 1,500 firms nationwide. These achievements underline the impact of the Towes’ mission to transform the mortgage industry for women across the UK.

Francesca James, founder of the Great British Entrepreneur Awards, said: “This year’s winners collectively generate over £3 billion in turnover and employ over 20,000 people, a testament to the entrepreneurial spirit driving the UK economy. These extraordinary individuals are not only transforming industries but also uplifting communities and inspiring the next generation of business leaders.”