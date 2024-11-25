McConnell appointed property managers of Boulevard and Junction retail sites

Belfast property consultancy McConnell has been appointed as the managing agent for The Boulevard in Banbridge and The Junction in Antrim.

The retail sites, owned by Lotus Property and Tristan Capital, extend to 700,000 sq ft.

The appointment comes two years after Paddy Brennan bought McConnell Property.

The company said it has been involved with two million sq ft of commercial property management instructions in the last 18 months.

The appointment was announced just days after Lotus and Tristan reached a deal with Dobbies to keep its new 110,000 sq ft garden centre open.

The Antrim store had been included in a list of 17 unprofitable stores due to close the end of 2024 as part of a wider group restructuring of the Dobbies group.

Lotus and Tristan said both retail sites had enjoyed significant increases in footfall this year.

“It is an exciting time for out-of-town retail and leisure operators as they continue to buck the trends and thrive in the digital world,” said Amos McPeake from McConnell Property.

“Both The Boulevard and The Junction are excelling with a loyal and growing customer base from all across Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland and we are committed to delivering an exceptional property management service for both schemes.”