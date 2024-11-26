Maxol and Henderson Group sign new five-year food and fuel deal worth £625m

Neil Gamble (left), chief financial officer at the Henderson Group, with Brian Donaldson (right), chief executive of the Maxol Group.

Irish forecourt retailer Maxol has signed a new five-year contract with grocery giant Henderson, valued at £625 million.

Under the deal, Maxol will continue to supply 30 Henderson Group owned service stations with branded fuel.

Henderson will extend its supply deal with 23 Maxol-owned service stations in Northern Ireland, which trade under the Spar fascia brand.

Henderson supplies 500 Spar, Vivo and Eurospar stores across the north, including around 100 sites it owns itself.

The Co Antrim grocery supplier will also expand its Spar food-to-go offer, Delish Deli, across all Maxol stores during the lifetime of the new agreement.

Maxol said it will introduce its lubricants range of branded motor oils, adblue and car care products into an extended range of Henderson’s company owned stores.

“Today’s announcement cements a great long-term partnership between two of Northern Ireland’s long-established family-owned businesses,” said Maxol group chief executive Brian Donaldson.

Neil Gamble, the Henderson Group’s chief financial officer, added: “The partnership aligns with our commitment towards growing high-quality, accessible fuel and retail services through the Spar fascia brand for our shoppers across Northern Ireland, while also enabling us to strengthen our supply chain and broaden our brand’s reach, creating shared value and long-term growth for both businesses.”

News of the fresh deal comes two weeks after Maxol announced group turnover fell by £99m (12.5%) to £625m in 2023, largely due to the falling price of fuel.

In July, the Henderson Group reported an 8.6% uplift in annual revenue to £1.338 billion for the year ending December 31 2023.

Group profit before tax increased by 20% to £68.8m in the same period.