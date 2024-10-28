Management and leadership training holds power to future-fit firms

Organisations need to develop and display true and effective leadership to steer them through these uncertain times and position them for future success

Northern Ireland finding itself at the bottom of a UK league table is sadly not unusual. From real living wage to childcare provision, there are many areas in which this region we call home has some catching up to do before Northern Ireland can say it is on an equal footing with the rest of the UK.

This disconnect reared its head again recently in the publication of new research from Ulster University’s Economic Policy Centre, which ran the rule over management training within NI’s small-to-medium enterprises and the impact of training on future business performance.

It’s a report to which I was honoured to contribute from a Centre of Learning perspective; I along with other contributors shared our understanding of the extent to which managers in Northern Ireland engage with management and leadership (M&L) training.

And sure enough, Northern Ireland ranked bottom of the regional league table for management practice scores, with local managers ‘less likely to adopt good practices’ compared to their counterparts across the water.

A contributory factor to this is the fact NI managers are less well trained, according to existing survey data, and therefore less likely to adopt good management practices such as workforce policies to drive forward personal progression and productivity.

Be that as it may, UU’s report shows the picture may not be as bleak as initially thought. At least on a big-picture scale. For instance, while the number of employees within local SMEs who received management training in 2022 sat at 33%, that figure is consistent with the UK average.

It nevertheless highlights two key aspects: the knowledge gap that exists within the field of M&L and, crucially, recommendations for improvement.

These include establishing an official mentoring directory tailored for those businesses who perhaps lack the resources for formal training, along with a digital portal where relevant courses, such as those offered by Centre of Learning, can be accessed.

Key to this is advancing the knowledge and skills of senior managers who can then positively influence organisational performance. Learning and development are essential strategic imperatives for organisations seeking to attract, develop and retain the leaders of tomorrow.

And while that can so easily stay on the backburner when teams are task-driven and perhaps siloed, well-rounded leadership is crucial in a business landscape where the pace of change has accelerated greatly.

Denise Black

Upcoming elections in the Republic of Ireland and further afield – most notably in the United States – speak to a shifting tide.

To navigate this tide, organisations need to develop and display true and effective leadership to steer them through these uncertain times and position them for future success.