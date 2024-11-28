Make a real difference with GetGot careers

APAC – Assisting People and Communities - seeks to provide a better quality of life for those feeling isolated

Project Worker – APAC (Belfast)

APAC – Assisting People and Communities – seeks to prevent homelessness occurring by providing intervention, at the earliest possible stage, to reduce anti-social/offending behaviour and its impact on others.

The successful candidate will liaise with referral agencies, establish and maintain protocol arrangements for information exchange, and work alongside the community to support the integration of tenants.

To apply, click here

Chef de Partie (Belfast)

The Odyssey Trust is looking for a Chef de Partie who is passionate about food, detail orientated and thrives in a fast-paced environment. The trust provides work in a supportive, close-knit team where creativity, respect and collaboration are key.

The kitchen thrives on innovation and they encourage everyone to bring fresh ideas to the table.

The successful candidate will be involved in all aspects of the arena’s kitchens, from menu planning to design and delivery, ensuring the highest quality food provision which includes corporate offering, Pizzarena and other street food offerings.

To apply click here