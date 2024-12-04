Mackle Petfoods is first large food manufacturer to commit to Real Living Wage

Jonathan Fowler, head of production at Mackle Petfoods, is joined by production operative Aine Cullen and skilled operative Antonio Soares to welcome the announcement that the company has become the first large food manufacturer in Northern Ireland to sign up to the Real Living Wage

Armagh pet food manufacturer Mackle Petfoods has become the first large food manufacturer in Northern Ireland to commit to paying the Real Living Wage for employees.

The company, which employs 275 staff across three sites in Moy and Dungannon and is currently recruiting for new operatives roles, will now ensure all staff are paid the living wage, which is the only wage based on the cost of living, and is a voluntary commitment by businesses who believe their staff deserve a wage to meet their everyday needs.

As a result, Mackle will now pay all hourly-paid staff a minimum of £12 per hour, increasing annually in line with wage rates set by the Living Wage Foundation. The current National Minimum Wage is set at £10.24

Last month Mackle Petfoods (www.macklepetfoods.com) gained accreditation as a company committed to paying the Real Living Wage, following a commitment to ensure all staff are paid a wage that reflects their work. It now joins 15,000 employers across the UK, and 121 in Northern Ireland signed up to the pay commitment.

The firm’s HR manager Francesca Murray said: “Mackle Petfoods is delighted to become the largest food manufacturer in Northern Ireland to make this commitment to the Real Living Wage.

“All our staff are already paid above the National Minimum Wage as we recognise their importance within the company. Now by signing up to the Real Living Wage, we will now pay all hourly salaried staff a minimum rate above the current minimum wage of £10.24.

“This new rate indicates our company commitment to ensuring all staff are paid a fair wage for a fair day’s work and is an investment in our people as reflected in the salaries of all hourly paid staff.

“In addition to hourly paid staff, Mackle Petfoods will also ensure that any contractors we work with are paid the Real Living Wage too.”