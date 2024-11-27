Lough Erne’s former head chef takes over the kitchen at new five-star Dunluce Lodge in Portrush

The former executive head chef at the Lough Erne Resort is to head the kitchen at the new five star Dunluce Lodge in Portrush.

Stephen Holland, who took over from Noel McMeel at the Co Fermanagh golf resort, has been recruited for the new £16.5 million hotel next to the Royal Portrush Golf Club.

The 35 luxury suites at Dunluce Lodge, which are part of the Links Collection, are set to open in February 2025 ahead of the return of The Open next summer.

The collection, run by Texans Jonathan Harper and Robert Covington, also own two accommodation sites located close to the St Andrew’s golf club in Scotland.

Links has already lured Stephen Meldrum away from running Belfast’s Grand Central Hotel to become general manager of the new Portrush site.

Now Dunluce Lodge, which is operated by Valor Hospitality, has hired Stephen Holland as its executive chef.

The 39-year-old Co Tyrone native, who started his career cooking with celebrity chef Rick Stein, took up his new role earlier this month.

“Having the chance to work at Dunluce Lodge is a unique and exciting opportunity,” he said.

“The Causeway Coast is a beautiful part of the world and being able to showcase the best of Northern Ireland’s larder at the only five-star hotel in the area is one I couldn’t let pass me by.

“I have cooked for the late Queen Elizabeth II and in amazing venues in New York and New Zealand, but I am very proud of my Irish roots and know our fantastic local produce is on par with the world’s best.

“I cannot wait to have our first guests dining in our restaurant.”

Stephen Meldrum said Stephen Holland will form part of “a world-class team” at Dunluce Lodge.

“His CV is impeccable, and he is one of the best young Irish chefs around.

“His intimate knowledge of local produce makes him a great addition to the team.

“Dunluce Lodge will benefit from his passion and enthusiasm which will help ensure we, as a team, can deliver best-in-class service and professionalism.”