London fintech firm Ctrl Alt to establish Belfast office

Economy minister Conor Murphy with Jordan McMullen (centre), chief operating officer at Ctrl Alt, and Alan Wilson, head of international investment at Invest NI

London-based fintech firm Ctrl Alt says it is investing £1.5 million to establish a new office in Belfast, creating 21 high-quality jobs.

The new roles, which include engineering, product, and operations roles, will be offered as hybrid positions, enabling skilled professionals from across the north to contribute to Ctrl Alt’s growth and success.

Ctrl Alt is a cost-effective infrastructure platform for alternative assets, offering investors access to both traditional and token-backed investments.

With offices in the UK, Ireland, and Dubai the Ctrl Alt team is composed of financial and product experts including alumni from Morgan Stanley, Credit Suisse, UBS and Revolut.

Since launching in 2022, Ctrl Alt has established itself as a leader and expert in the space with $150 million of assets under management.

Economy minister Conor Murphy said: “Ctrl Alt’s investment underscores the north’s strength as a competitive hub for fintech innovation.

“The creation of 21 high-paying roles will boost our economy and reinforce the north’s standing as a global leader in fintech.

“Ctrl Alt joins a dynamic community of fintech firms that are thriving here and contributing significantly to economic growth.”

Jordan McMullen, chief operating officer at Ctrl Alt, said: “Northern Ireland offers an ideal combination of skilled talent, particularly across the technology and finance sectors.

“A number of the executive team have strong links to Northern Ireland, and with competitive operating costs, it is the perfect base for our latest expansion, which marks a major milestone in our mission to make structuring and investing in tokenised asset classes cost-effective, secure and accessible.

“We look forward to actively participating in the region’s dynamic fintech landscape.”

Alan Wilson, head of international investment at Invest NI, added: “Northern Ireland has firmly established itself as a premier destination for fintech investment, backed by a supportive ecosystem that includes world-class research centres, thriving local firms, and global industry leaders.

“Invest NI’s teams in London and Belfast worked closely with Ctrl Alt to secure this investment, which will create high quality jobs, and reinforce the region’s appeal as a prime location for ambitious fintech firms seeking growth and innovation.”