Lidl confirm opening dates for new Carryduff and west Belfast supermarkets

Lidl has confirmed its new supermarkets in Carryduff and west Belfast will open within the next two weeks following a £15 million investment.

The brand new store in Carryduff, which is part of a £10m plan to regenerate a derelict retail site in the Co Down town, is due to open on December 12.

Originally built in 1985, Carryduff Shopping Centre lost its anchor tenant Supervalu in 2013.

Smaller outlets left the site as footfall dwindled, with the last business closing up in 2016.

Lidl, which bought the site in 2020, said Carryduff will become its 43rd store in Northern Ireland.

A digitally rendered impression of Lidl's new Stewartstown Road store in Belfast.

The discounter said shoppers in west Belfast will also be able to return to its Stewartstown Road store from 8am on December 5.

The supermarket has been closed since August to facilitate the development of a new concept store.

Lidl said the new stores will result in the creation of 65 new jobs.

Confirmation of the new openings comes after Lidl announced turnover within its Northern Ireland operation increased by 14% last year to £496m.

“As part of Lidl Northern Ireland’s 25th anniversary celebrations earlier this year, I was pleased to confirm a fresh £150m investment into expanding and upgrading our store network across the region and it’s great to see two significant projects realised before the end of this milestone year,” said Lidl’s managing director in the north, Ivan Ryan.

“Having served the Stewartstown community for over two decades, I’m thrilled to open the doors to a modern and spacious new store for our valued customers in the area to enjoy an enhanced shopping experience in-store.

“I’m also grateful for the support that has been shown to us by the local community and elected representatives.

“It’s also a huge milestone in our property expansion plans to cut the ribbon on our brand-new Carryduff store which takes our store count to 43 in the region.

“This project has also been warmly welcomed by residents, businesses and stakeholders alike and will be transformative for what was once a major retail offering in the heart of the community - and will be again this Christmas.