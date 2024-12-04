Law firm Carson McDowell in largest-ever trainee intake

The north’s largest independent law firm Carson McDowell is continuing to invest in fresh legal talent with the appointment of 10 trainee solicitors as well as seven on its Solicitor Training Programme, which provides trainees with a unique opportunity to learn and develop their skills across a wide range of legal practice areas.

The 10 newly appointed graduates secured training contracts through a competitive application and interview process, which attracted a record number of candidates.

The successful recruits, who come from five UK universities, are Rebekah Spence, Reece Simpson, Holly Cooper, Jack Turkington, Sarah Logan, Yvette Moore (all graduates of Queen’s University Belfast) Steven Burrows (Ulster University), Emma Watson (Trinity College), Susanna Elliott (University of Oxford) and Kate Duffy (University of Bristol).

Mary-Kim Doherty, training partner at Carson McDowell, said: “Being awarded a training contract with our firm is a testament to the skills and aptitude demonstrated by our new trainees. Our recruits will undergo a training programme designed to provide high-quality, structured training. This ensures they gain diverse experiences across various legal disciplines, along with support and mentorship from our more experienced lawyers at different stages of their careers.”

Managing partner Roger McMillan added: “Carson McDowell has deep roots in Northern Ireland, and while we have grown and evolved to become the largest independent firm in terms of headcount and turnover, we have never lost sight of our most important asset: our people.

“Taking on 10 trainees this year demonstrates our ongoing commitment to investing in and nurturing the next generation of legal talent. Our training programme also allows us to develop and grow solicitors from within, equipping them with the expertise needed to serve our ambitious clients across various sectors.”

Carson McDowell, which employs over 200 people in its Belfast and Dublin offices, also recently announced that it had strengthened its leadership team. Following seven promotions to partner, the firm now has 40 partners, making it the largest partner group among law firms headquartered in Northern Ireland.

In addition, six individuals who joined the firm’s solicitor training programme in 2022 have recently completed their training and have been appointed as newly-qualified solicitors.

For more than a decade Carson McDowell has maintained its top position in two legal industry guides: Chambers UK and The Legal 500.

This year, The Legal 500 research team recognised the firm for continuously achieving exceptional client satisfaction scores. Additionally, Chambers UK, who labelled Carson McDowell as ‘a powerhouse of a team’, has short-listed the firm in the Regional Law Firm of the Year category for their awards, which will take place in February.

Neasa Quigley, senior partner, said: “The reputation of Carson McDowell as a trusted advisor to businesses in all areas continues to go from strength to strength, which is reflected in the levels of new clients choosing us, as well as increased levels of new work coming in from our existing clients across all our specialist sectors.”