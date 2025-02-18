Labour market: Another historic low for north’s unemployment rate

HMRC data shows the median monthly wage for PAYE workers in the north stood at £2,290 in January.

The north’s official unemployment rate fell to a new historic low of 1.6% in the final quarter of 2024, official figures suggests.

The latest monthly labour market snapshot, published on Tuesday by the Northern Ireland Statistics and Research Agency (NISRA), suggests the number of people aged 16 to 64, who were unemployed in the three months to December 2024, fell by 0.7 percentage points (pps) over the year to just 1.6%, the lowest rate on record.

The corresponding employment rate stood at 72.1% over the same quarter, While the rate of economic inactivity was down 1.3pps over the year to 26.6%.

Despite the challenging and competitive nature of the current labour market for employers, HMRC’s pay as you earn (PAYE) data recorded an additional 1,567 jobs in January compared to December.

The HMRC PAYE total increased by 0.2% over the month to 806,678.

However, HMRC’s January data also pointed to a levelling off in wage inflation.

The median monthly wage for PAYE workers stood at £2,290 in January.

Although 7% up over the year, it represented a monthly increase of just £2 (0.1%) on December.

Elsewhere, Nisra noted a slight increase in the north’s claimant count, which increased to 40,000, or 4.1% of the workforce.

The Department for the Economy (DfE) was also notified of 440 proposed redundancies in January, the highest monthly figure since May 2024.

A total of 50 redundancies were confirmed last month.

Employers are only required to notify DfE when cutting 20 or more roles.