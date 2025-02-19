Krispy Kreme giving away 120,000 doughnuts ahead of Belfast shop opening

Krispy Kreme says it will be giving away 120,000 of its famous Original Glazed doughnuts ahead of its store opening in Victoria Square on March 12

Iconic American doughnut chain Krispy Kreme is giving away 120,000 of is famous Original Glazed doughnuts to celebrate the much anticipated launch of its first Northern Ireland shop, which is due to open in Belfast’s Victoria Square on Wednesday March 12.

Following the success of a first week of sampling, where 5,000 dozen (60,000) were given away, the Nasdaq-listed food group will be giving away another 1,000 dozen each day from February 19 to 23.

And as part of the celebrations, Krispy Kreme will also be offering a special prize for the first person in the queue on opening day ahead of the doors opening at 8am - a year’s supply of doughnuts (a dozen a month with a total retail value of around £240.

There’ll be doughnut vouchers as well for the second and third in line, as well as exclusive merchandise for the next 47 customers in the queue!

Krispy Kreme will occupy 689 sq ft in a former jewellery unit at the retail hub, close to The Kitchen bar and restaurant, creating more than a dozen jobs for retail, management, logistics and bakery staff.

And the chain - which currently has 14 standalone shops in the Republic - confirmed that it is eyeing a series of new store openings in Northern Ireland in 2025.

Headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina, Krispy Kreme is one of the most beloved and well-known sweet treat brands in the world.

It operates in 40 countries through its unique network of fresh doughnut shops, partnerships with leading retailers, and a rapidly growing digital business, with more than 15,500 fresh points of access.

Best known for its line of glazed doughnuts, it has opened dozens of shops across the UK since entering the market in 2003.