KLM ‘doubles up’ on daily Belfast-Amsterdam service

KLM's double daily service from Belfast City Airport has taken off

The first of a new double daily service from Belfast City Airport to Amsterdam has taken off with KLM Royal Dutch Airlines.

The additional service, which departs each day at 6.30am, year-round, gives passengers travelling to The Netherlands and beyond more choice and convenience.

The airport’s chief commercial officer Katy Best said: “It’s fantastic to see KLM’s new double daily service commence, reflecting our strong partnership with the airline since it joined Belfast City Airport in 2015, nearly a decade ago.

“We are committed to providing passengers with a seamless travel experience, offering a route network that provides essential connectivity across the UK and beyond from the heart of Belfast.

“Both business and leisure passengers can now avail of increased flexibility, with global connections via Amsterdam to cities such as Istanbul, Budapest, Rio de Janeiro, and key locations across the US.

“We are also looking forward to welcoming tourists from Amsterdam and further afield to Northern Ireland as a result.”

The additional service (the other outbound flight leaves at 5.20pm) means people travelling to Northern Ireland from Amsterdam can now benefit from up to 14 direct flights every week with KLM (klm.co.uk).

Jerome Salemi, general manager of Air France-KLM (UK and Ireland), said: “We’re delighted that the additional daily flight to Amsterdam has officially commenced from Belfast City Airport, bringing Northern Ireland closer to the world, via our hub in Amsterdam Schiphol.

“We are also glad to be able to offer day return trips between both cities with our early morning flight, giving leisure and business passengers greater choice, whether they are after a short visit or an extended holiday.”