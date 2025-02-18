Kerbside driver and support assistant required – help make a meaningful difference this week with GetGot

Care in the community: working with Triangle you will help individuals with a learning difficulty lead full and integrated lives in their communities

Kerbside Driver (HGV Class 2), Bryson (Mallusk)

Bryson Recycling is looking for a dedicated Kerbside Driver to help lead the charge in responsible waste management and recycling. If you’re a proactive individual who thrives in a hands-on environment, this role could be the perfect fit for you!

Reporting to your Kerbside Team Manager, the Kerbside Driver will be responsible for collections of recycled materials, ensuring that the service is delivered to a high standard and material quality is always maintained. You will be expected to enter/exit the vehicle approximately 250 times per day.

Closing date: Monday February 24. For more information or to apply go online at GetGot

Support Assistant, Triangle (Ballycastle)

This is an incredible opportunity to work for a customer focused organisation with an excellent reputation of providing housing and support services.

Triangle strives to ‘Build Better Lives’ together by building homes and providing accommodation, individualised housing and care support.

They promote social inclusion, supporting people to live independently and maintain their tenancies; Triangle also provides support systems to enable adults with a learning disability maintain meaningful employment.

Three permanent posts are available. Closing date: Friday February 28. For more information or to apply, go online at GetGot