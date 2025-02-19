iREACH Health: Work starts on £64m city deal-funded research facility next to Belfast City Hospital

L-R: Professor Ian Young, chief scientific advisor to the Department of Health; Cllr Micky Murray, Lord Mayor of Belfast; Professor Sir Ian Greer, president and vice-chancellor of Queen's University; Economy Minister Dr Caoimhe Archibald; Health Minister Mike Nesbitt; and Professor Judy Bradley, director of iREACH Health.

Construction work has started on a new £64 million clinical research facility beside Belfast City Hospital.

The Institute of Research Excellence for Advanced Clinical Healthcare, otherwise known as iREACH Health, is a Belfast Region City Deal project, led by Queen’s University.

A partnership with the Belfast Trust and the research division of the Public Health Agency, the project is largely funded from London and Stormont via the city deal pot.

Originally due to cost £46.6m, iREACH Health has soared to around £64m, with Queen’s University expected to make up the funding shortfall.

Co Down construction group Graham has now started work on the Lisburn Road development, following the demolition of the Russell Court complex.

Computer generated impression of the new Institute of Research Excellence for Advanced Clinical Healthcare (iREACH Health) hub next to Belfast City Hospital.

Queen’s said the project is scheduled to open in spring 2027, and will accommodate up to 360 staff, “bringing together all the essential parts of the clinical trial ecosystem in one space”.

Speaking at a sod-cutting ceremony attended by the health minister, economy minister and Northern Ireland Secretary Hilary Benn, Queen’s vice-chancellor Professor Sir Ian Greer, said the project signifies a new era for clinical trials in Northern Ireland “bringing together world-class expertise and cutting-edge facilities to accelerate the development and deployment of new medical treatments”.

“Through iREACH Health,” he added. “Queen’s is delighted to further the partnership with the Belfast Trust, reinforcing our shared commitment to tackling healthcare challenges and improving population health through world-leading research.”