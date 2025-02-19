Invest NI monitoring Trump’s tariff threats for implications and potential benefits for the north

The head of Invest NI said the economic support agency is continuing to monitor the Trump administration’s decisions on new tariffs to explore the implications and any potential benefits for Northern Ireland.

Some analysts have suggested the north’s dual market access could present a unique proposition in the event of differing tariffs being imposed on the UK and EU.

“This is a live issue we are continuing to monitor,” said Invest NI chief executive Kieran Donoghue.

“And depending on the decisions ultimately taken by the US administration, there could be potential benefits for Northern Ireland, and for the UK, depending on the specifics of what negotiations or trade agreements are concluded.”

He said manufacturing firms in Northern Ireland are paying particular attention to ongoing developments, with the agency’s clients actively modelling scenarios.

“Right now the US is Northern Ireland’s second most significant market for manufacturing goods.”

He said manufacturers have largely adopted a ‘wait and see’ approach, with some anticipating that the threats of tariffs could be part of wider negotiating ploy by the Trump administration.

“Our US team are reaching out to existing US multinationals that have a presence in Northern Ireland to get their opinion on what might happen,” he added.

“And we’re also at the same time talking to new targets, and continuing to make the case for investment in Northern Ireland, because business won’t stop.

“Business will view this as a four/five-year administration.

“Northern Ireland has a fabulous proposition for foreign direct investment (FDI),” continued Mr Donoghue.

“We are winning 15 to 20 brand new foreign direct investments every year. That speaks to the strength of the value proposition.”