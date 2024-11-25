In-flight food giant LSG Sky Chefs orders 96 catering trucks from Co Tyrone manufacturer Mallaghan

LSG Sky Chefs is the one of the world’s largest airline catering and hospitality firms.

Co Tyrone manufacturer Mallaghan has secured a major new order for 96 catering trucks for aviation services group LSG.

The Edendork company, which specialises in ground support equipment (GSE) for the sector, said it marked the latest significant deal with one of the world’s largest airline catering and hospitality firms.

LSG Sky Chefs has ordered 289 pieces of equipment from Mallaghan over the past 12 years.

The new order will see the 96 high-tech catering trucks delivered in 2025.

The trucks feature intelligent camera and anti-collision systems.

Mallaghan said the upgraded systems and intelligence will provide Sky Chefs with actionable data to continuously improve safety operations and sustainability efforts.

The Sky Chefs brand was originally introduced by American Airlines in 1942.

LSG, which is headquartered in Germany, took complete control of the business in 2002.

Now trading as LSG Sky Chefs, it works with more than 300 airlines in 214 airports.

“Our latest fleet investment with Mallaghan represents a significant step forward in ensuring our teams have access to the latest innovative equipment to support the growing demands of the aviation industry,” said Greg Anderson, CEO of LSG Sky Chefs.

“We believe this partnership will enable us to continue exceeding customer expectations while enhancing our environmental footprint through state-of-the-art, sustainable technology.”

Mallaghan chief executive, Ronan Mallaghan, said LSG Sky Chefs was the Tyrone manufacturer’s launch customer in North America.

“LSG Sky Chefs has been a significant influence in the growth of Mallaghan in North America, and we wouldn’t be where we are today without its support and belief in our ability to deliver products that not only meet its expectations, but exceed them,” he said.

“The next addition to its fleet, a fully electric catering truck, will enable LSG Sky Chefs to lower its emissions and take another step closer to achieving its sustainability goals, and we are thrilled to be part of the team helping to make this happen.”