Houses in north ‘selling faster than they’ve done in years’

Houses were agreed for sale in just 58 days in Northern Ireland in January, according to PropertyPal

Houses in the north are selling faster than they’ve done in years - and that’s despite prices continuing to rise.

The January market snapshot from PropertyPal shows that properties reached ‘sale agreed’ last month on average seven days faster than in January 2024, with the average time to get the transaction over the line coming down from 65 days to just 58 days.

Where the house-selling activity was in the north in January, according to PropertyPal (Gary)

And that comes despite house prices in the north increasing 7.3% over the last year (the average new build price sits at£258,277).

PropertyPal said the quicker turnaround reflects a broader increase in market activity, with sales enquiries rising by 4% and visitors to its website growing by 6% (it currently has more than 130,000 visitors to its site every day).

There were 1,753 house sales in January, down 4.7% from the same period last year, and there was also a slight decline in sales volumes.

But the portal said overall market engagement and buyer interest remained strong, supported by increased enquiries and online activity.

Jordan Buchanan, chief executive officer at PropertyPal, said: “The year has started with strong momentum in the sales market, with house prices rising by over 7% year-on-year.

PropertyPal’s chief operating officer, Jordan Buchanan.

“Search activity on our site is up 6% and enquiries to estate agents have increased by 4%, reaching multi-year highs and reflecting sustained buyer demand.

“The recent interest rate cut from the Bank of England has likely boosted consumer confidence, with mortgage rates beginning to ease. While affordability remains a challenge for many, the market continues to show notable resilience.”

But he cautioned: “Looking ahead, the economic outlook for 2025 remains highly uncertain. The Bank of England has revised down its growth projections, signalling a more cautious economic climate.

“Modest growth is expected in the short term, but weaker labour market demand is forecast, which will most likely lead to further interest rate cuts in the coming months.”