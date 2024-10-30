Hospitality school joins forces with private businesses to secure 36 jobs

Pictured at the NI Hospitality School graduation are (from left) Brenda McGale, Britvic Ireland; school graduate Skye Hanley; Eddie McKeever, managing director of McKeever Hotel Group and chair of the NI Hospitality School; and Kiera Campbell, Henderson Foodservice

Some 36 individuals from the Ballymena area are celebrating after graduating from the NI Hospitality School and securing full-time employment within local award-winning hotels.

The school was established in 2021 following collaboration between three Ballymena-based hotels – the Galgorm Resort, Tullyglass House Hotel and the Adair Arms.

With courses delivered by Northern Regional College and South Eastern Regional College, the school was set up to provide opportunities for skills development, to address the challenges of recruiting staff and to highlight that a career in hospitality can offer a plethora of rewarding career development opportunities.

Initially funded by the Gallaher Trust charity, the school has successfully attracted private sector funding from a number ofl high-profile organisations including Henderson Foodservice, Bushmills Distillery and Britvic Ireland.

According to Eddie McKeever, managing director of McKeever Hotel Group and chairman of the NI Hospitality School, the initiative has far exceeded its goal and is playing an essential role in elevating skills and helping to secure the sector’s future.

Pictured are graduates from the chef academy at the NI Hospitality School, with Laura Millar, human resources associate director at Galgorm Collection (left), representatives from the academy funders and Donna Hughes, chef academy lecturer (third from right) (PAUL FAITH)

He said: “We recognise the significant challenges the industry faces, particularly around recruitment and developing a sustainable and highly skilled workforce.

“But through targeted training and support, we’re working to bridge these gaps by equipping individuals with the expertise and confidence needed to maintain a thriving career within the hospitality sector.

“By creating opportunities for meaningful employment and continuous professional development, we’re ensuring that both employees and employers have the tools they need to succeed, ultimately contributing to a more resilient and dynamic hospitality industry in Northern Ireland.”

The NI Hospitality School encompasses a number of academies including a bar academy, a chef academy and a food service academy.

Formerly a chef, Skye Hanley (23) from Ballymena is an NI Hospitality School food service academy graduate, who has pivoted her career and now works in a guest facing role as a food and beverage assistant in Gillies Grill and Elements at Galgorm Resort.

Pictured are graduates from the food service academy at the NI Hospitality School, with representatives from the academy funders and Leah Robb, food service academy lecturer (foreground third from right) (PAUL FAITH)

She said: “Transitioning from working in the kitchen to a guest facing role has been a very rewarding experience.

“The training I received at the Hospitality School gave me the confidence and skills I needed to thrive in my new role. Taking part in the course has shown me the wealth of growth opportunities that are available to me – and I’m really excited for my future.”

If you’re interested in a career in hospitality and would like more information, visit: https://www.nihospitalityschool.com/ for full details on the courses available.