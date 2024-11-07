Home-grown coffee chain Ground Espresso expands with new outlet at Forestside

The new Ground Espresso outlet, which has opened at Belfast's Forestside retail complex.

Homegrown coffee chain Ground Espresso is the latest new hospitality business to open at Belfast’s Forestside.

Founded in Coleraine in 2001, Darren and Karen Gardiner’s café business now operates from 31 sites, including 27 in Northern Ireland.

Their latest Ground Espresso location is in a pod next to the Boots store at Forestside.

“Another Ground Espresso Bar open as we continue to grow this locally owned and operated coffee brand,” said Darren Gardiner.

“Delighted to be trading at Lesley Forestside and encouraging to see how popular this store has already become in its first week of bringing proper coffee to this prestigious development.”

Alongside its own standalone coffee shops, Ground Espresso has a tie-in with Next, operating from seven stores in Northern Ireland.

It also runs coffee outlets at three Translink rail hubs in Derry, Coleraine and at Belfast’s new York Street station.

Ground Espresso’s portfolio includes sites in Dublin, Bedford, Worcester and Stirling.

The latest accounts for the company’s coffee business, now registered in Ballymoney, show it averaged 242 staff in 2023.

The Gardiners also own the Milk Parlour gelato concept, which has four sites in Northern Ireland.

The new Ground Espresso outlet is the latest food and drink brand to open at Forestside since it was bought last year by Belfast couple Michael and Lesley Herbert.

Nandos, US fried chicken brand Popeyes, bakery chain Greggs and Australian-owned Muffin Break have all opened at the south Belfast retail site in recent weeks.