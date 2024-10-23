Henderson acquire Nisa store in Lurgan to bring Spar portfolio to 109

Former owner, Patrick Hughes, is pictured with the team at Spar Silverwood which has recently been acquired by Henderson Retail.

The Henderson Group has expanded its northern retail presence by acquiring a Nisa store in Lurgan for an undisclosed sum.

It brings to 109 the number of Spar and Eurospar stores the company now owns across Northern Ireland.

Nisa Circle K Silverwood store in Lurgan had been operated by Patrick Hughes for the past 27 years.

The store has been rebranded as a Spar, with plans to add staff further develop the site as a Eurospar in the future.

Henderson Retail, which is part of the Mallusk-based Henderson Group, said around £30 million has been invested in new stores, developments and renovations throughout its estate in 2024.

The new Lurgan store joins the recently opened new-build Eurospar development in Gilford.

Henderson said another new Eurospar is due to open at Doury Road in Ballymena before the end of the year.

Speaking of his decision to sell to Henderson Retail, Patrick Hughes said: “Henderson Retail taking over ownership and operations of the store is a great opportunity for the staff and the business itself.

“As a local grocer, I have seen how the company has accelerated the growth of convenience in Northern Ireland, investing in their properties to bring even more jobs, services and locally sourced products to communities.

“I have worked closely with the team to ensure the transition goes smoothly and our shoppers feel no disruption whatsoever,” he added.

“I have complete trust that the future of this store, future job creation for the local area and the opportunities surrounding that are vast and I’m delighted to leave this business in such capable hands.”