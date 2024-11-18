Growing recruitment firm Honeycomb doubles office footprint in Belfast

David Wright, director at CBRE NI, and Dearbhla Kilpatrick, general manager at Honeycomb Jobs, at the recruitment firm’s new office space at The Linenhall building in Belfast city centre.

BELFAST recruitment agency Honeycomb Jobs has more than doubled the size of its office footprint after relocating to Linenhall Street.

Set up in 2017 as a team of three people, the company now employs 26 staff.

The latest phase of the firm’s growth saw it take up 4,000 sq ft at city centre office building The Linenhall.

The building, owned by Frank Boyd’s Killultagh Estates, recently completed a number of energy-saving upgrades.

“As our business continues to grow, it is important that our workspace reflects our values and the personal touch we bring to recruitment,” said Dearbhla Kilpatrick, general manager at Honeycomb Jobs.

“Face-to-face candidate registrations are a core element of our approach, and our clients and candidates appreciate the high-quality personal service we provide.

“Our clients are able to use the space for meetings, interviews and events, which was a significant factor in relocating.

“Our new office space at The Linenhall will allow us to meet this demand while supporting the continued growth of our business.

“We have no doubt this move will further strengthen the service we provide.”

The Linenhall’s tenants include The Institute of Chartered Accountants Ireland, McKees Solicitors, Synopsys, CBRE NI and Lewis Silkin.

Honeycomb’s relocation was supported by CBRE NI, acting on behalf of Killultagh Estates.

“The shift back to in-person working across many sectors is creating more demand for high-quality office space in Belfast and across Northern Ireland, and The Linenhall offers a fantastic central location with premium sustainable facilities,” said David Wright, director at CBRE NI.