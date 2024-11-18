Business

Grocery inflation in Northern Ireland now at 4.2% - Kantar

Promotional activity remains strong in supermarkets

As grocery price inflation hit 12.4 per cent during the past month, consumers are paying a record &pound;571 more on average for their shopping basket than last year, according to Kantar
The latest analysis from Kantar suggests northern consumers spent more on branded products.

Grocery inflation in the north now stands at 4.19% according to new analysis from data insights firm Kantar.

The group’s latest supermarket monitor, which tracks consumer behaviour, estimates £4.36 billion passed through through the tills of Northern Ireland grocers in the year to November 3 2024.

That represented a 3.3% (£139m) increase year-on-year.

Kantar said branded goods saw a 5% increase year-on-year, with the market share for own-label branded goods slipping.

Eimear Faughnan, head of retail at Kantar, said: “Promotional activity remains strong, accounting for 22% of value sales, with shoppers spending almost £1 billion on promotional deals.

“In the latest 12 weeks, Northern Irish shoppers stocked up for Halloween, spending £6.4m on chocolate confectionery and sweet treats.”

Kantar said Tesco continues to hold the north’s largest grocery share, holding 35.6% of the market, up 5.2% compared to last year.

According to the latest tracker, Sainsbury’s held its 16.6% share of the north’s grocery market, ahead of Asda on 16.4%. Lidl’s share stood at 9%.