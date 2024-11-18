Grocery inflation in Northern Ireland now at 4.2% - Kantar

The latest analysis from Kantar suggests northern consumers spent more on branded products.

Grocery inflation in the north now stands at 4.19% according to new analysis from data insights firm Kantar.

The group’s latest supermarket monitor, which tracks consumer behaviour, estimates £4.36 billion passed through through the tills of Northern Ireland grocers in the year to November 3 2024.

That represented a 3.3% (£139m) increase year-on-year.

Kantar said branded goods saw a 5% increase year-on-year, with the market share for own-label branded goods slipping.

Eimear Faughnan, head of retail at Kantar, said: “Promotional activity remains strong, accounting for 22% of value sales, with shoppers spending almost £1 billion on promotional deals.

“In the latest 12 weeks, Northern Irish shoppers stocked up for Halloween, spending £6.4m on chocolate confectionery and sweet treats.”

Kantar said Tesco continues to hold the north’s largest grocery share, holding 35.6% of the market, up 5.2% compared to last year.

According to the latest tracker, Sainsbury’s held its 16.6% share of the north’s grocery market, ahead of Asda on 16.4%. Lidl’s share stood at 9%.