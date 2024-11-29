Greggs open new food outlet at Belfast’s CastleCourt

Food-to-go chain Greggs has opened its latest shop in Belfast as part of a significant ramp up in its Northern Ireland operation.

The bakery group said 16 new jobs have been created at the new CastleCourt unit, which opened on Friday.

It comes two years after Greggs closed its shop directly opposite CastleCourt on Royal Avenue.

The new outlet is one of six Greggs is opening across the north. Four of the new sites are in Belfast.

Alongside CastleCourt, Greggs is planning to open new sites in the Titanic Quarter and close to Ulster University’s new York Street campus.

The bakery chain has also confirmed its new Lisburn Road site, based in the former Michael Deane restaurant, Deane and Decano, will open in the Spring of 2025.

Greggs is also working to reopen its short-lived outlet in Omagh and is developing its first drive-through in the north at the Marlborough Retail Park in Craigavon.

It will bring its Northern Ireland portfolio to 28 shops.

Commenting on the latest new outlet, Greggs’ retail operations director Gillian Long, said: “Our new shop in Belfast has brought 16 new jobs to the local area, as well as providing customers with a modern, convenient new place to experience their Greggs favourites.”

CastleCourt shop manager Gemma Hall said: “We can’t wait to welcome both Greggs fans and new customers to our brand-new shop.

“We’ve got an amazing range of iconic savouries, fair trade hot drinks, hot food and healthier choices available for takeaway, sit-in or click and collect.”