Graham selected as main contractor for £80m Alkerden Academy in Kent

Hillsborough construction giant Graham is to lead the construction of the new £80 million Alkerden Academy, a major new hub for education in Kent,

Graham was appointed by Eastern Quarry Limited (EQL), the entity owned and managed by Henley Camland, a joint venture between Henley Investment Management and Camland Developments.

It will offer more than 2,200 places to primary and secondary school pupils, making it one of the largest educational facilities ever to be built in Kent, occupying an expansive site of more than 11 hectares.

Construction is already under way, with a completion target of July 2026.

Ian Rickwood, chief executive at Henley Investment Management, said: “The new Alkerden Academy, a major education hub and community sports facility, is at the heart of our plans for this development.

“We are on site and delivering this all-through school, putting in place vital infrastructure and amenities, to support local residents and new communities that will make Whitecliffe their home.

“Working with our partners we are bringing forward new villages and facilitating the delivery of 6,250 homes in Ebbsfleet Garden City.”

Pat O’Hare, regional director at Graham, said: “Alkerden Academy is a key component of the Whitecliffe development, providing significant educational and recreational benefits to the Ebbsfleet Valley community.

“Our team is dedicated to delivering a facility that not only meets the highest standards of sustainability but also provides an enriching environment for students and the community.

“This project demonstrates our capability to manage complex developments, and we look forward to working closely with Eastern Quarry Limited and the consultancy team to bring this vision to fruition.”

Pat O’Hare, regional director at Graham (McAteer Photograph)

Alkerden Village itself will have approximately 1,700 homes and a market centre, featuring a supermarket, gym and the new all-through school.

Henley Camland is the master developer of Whitecliffe, a 660-acre former quarry within the wider Ebbsfleet Garden City, consisting of three villages (Alkerden, Ashmere and Castle Hill).

They have masterplanned the site and are delivering enabling works and supporting infrastructure across the site, facilitating the delivery of 6,250 homes in total.