Graham named as construction partner on £68.5m Stratford scheme

CGI of the Stratford scheme on which Graham will lead

Hillsborough-based Graham has been appointed by global investment, development, and real estate management company Greystar as the construction partner for its Stratford Mill scheme.

Backed by a £68.5 million debt facility arranged by Societe Generale, the project will regenerate a brownfield site at Stratford in east London, delivering high-quality housing and community amenities to the area.

Graham - which currently has a £2 billion pipeline of secured work in its core market sectors - will lead the construction of 247 apartments, including 42 affordable homes funded by Sovereign Network Group (SNG), with completion expected in autumn 2026.

The development will feature buildings ranging from two to 12 storeys, offering a mix of residential and commercial spaces to serve the community.

The project will deliver both market-rate and affordable housing, commercial spaces, landscaped green areas, and modern amenities designed to enhance residents’ wellbeing and foster community connections.

Located near Stratford and Stratford International stations, the area provides excellent transport connections, with City Mill Lock and Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park within easy reach for residents.

Pat O’Hare, regional director at Graham (McAteer Photograph)

Pat O’Hare, regional director at Graham, said: “Stratford Mill will deliver much-needed homes with a strong emphasis on quality, and we’re thrilled to partner with Greystar on a development that combines smart design with a real focus on community.

“Our focus will be on delivering a high-quality, sustainable build that meets the demands of modern living while supporting the broader community objectives through affordable housing and green spaces.”