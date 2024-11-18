Go Succeed engages almost 27,500 individuals and businesses in its first year

BUSINESS support service Go Succeed has directly engaged almost 27,500 individuals and businesses during its first year in operation in the north, an event has heard.

Funded by the UK Government through the UK Shared Prosperity Fund, and delivered via the north’s 11 councils, the programme was launched in November 2023.

In the past year, Go Succeed said 18,793 individuals were reached through various community engagement initiatives, with tailored support provided to 5,043 individuals and entrepreneurs.

Some 3,619 businesses accessed ‘growth activities’, including 15,534 hours of one-on-one mentoring and expert-led masterclasses to peer networks designed to enhance skills and confidence.

The service has also awarded £1,962,615 in Go Succeed grants since they were launched in February this year.

Meanwhile, it has delivered 415 masterclasses reaching 6,467 people across the year.

The figures were presented during an event at Derry’s Guildhall on Monday, attended by the Economy Minister Conor Murphy.

“The figures on its first year of operation show the positive impact it is having on local entrepreneurs and businesses,” said the minister.

“I congratulate the councils, delivery partners, mentors and everyone involved in its delivery and channelling the entrepreneurial spirit that is thriving across this region.

“The service is an essential lever in delivering my economic plan.

“It provides much needed support to business start-ups; those looking to grow their business; or those planning to scale up. I will continue to advocate for Go Succeed’s continued success.”

The Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council, Cllr Lilian Seenoi-Barr said the programme had made “made a tremendous impact” in its first year.

“Whether it’s been providing the help needed to support a Derry business realise its dream of opening a whiskey tourism experience; enabling a Ballymena-based manufacturer to grow; or helping a Co Armagh food artisan on her journey into retail, we’ve seen them all, and everything in between,” she said.

“Moving into 2025, Go Succeed will continue to drive the ambition of Northern Ireland’s entrepreneurs, fostering a spirit of collaboration, innovation and inclusivity.”