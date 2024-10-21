Getting creative - how Portadown firm is making a global impact

The executive chairman of the award-winning Deluxe Group believes the firm can play a pivotal role in transforming Northern Ireland into a vibrant hub for the creative industries - much like the region’s historic legacy in shipbuilding.

Colm O’Farrell was speaking Deluxe - which has garnered a global reputation for designing and building themed attractions, interiors, and immersive experiences, and whose clients include Disney, Universal Studios, and global luxury hotel chains - welcomed Secretary of State Hilary Benn to its Portadown headquarters to meet the executive team.

Deluxe Group’s ambition has been supported by significant new investments, which includes a £1.5 million expansion into a new production base in Antrim, doubling its production capacity, as well as opening a new office in Orlando, a hub for the cruise and entertainment industries.

The company (www.thedeluxegroup.com) has also grown its workforce to more than 160, including students and apprentices, many of whom have joined through strong links with local educational institutions such as Ulster University and Southern Regional College.

Mr O’Farrell said: “We are immensely proud of our Northern Ireland roots and believe this region can be a centre of excellence for the creative industries.

“We are uniquely positioned to grow as a global hub for creating themed experiences, and the visit by the Secretary of State has reinforced the need for continued investment in the sector.”

Deluxe’s business development director Richard Hill added: “We are at the forefront of advanced manufacturing and experiential design, and there is no reason why Northern Ireland can’t be the world’s leading hub for creativity.

“We are already attracting global attention for our work, and this is just the beginning. Our goal is for Northern Ireland to be recognised as a centre of excellence for creative industries, whether it’s in film, TV, theme parks, or immersive experiences.”

Secretary of State Hilary Benn (centre) pictured at Deluxe Group's Portadown headquarters with (from left) the firm's finance director Paul Mackle, executive chairman Colm O’Farrell, head of HR Ruth Smyth, managing director Colm Connolly, and associate director Peter Weller. Photo: Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye. (Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye/Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye )

Following his visit, Mr Benn said: “It was a great privilege to visit The Deluxe Group’s headquarters today and hear more about their exponential growth and the exciting projects they are working on.

“As I travel around Northern Ireland, I have the pleasure of seeing some of the world class businesses operating here and The Deluxe Group embodies the fantastic innovation NI businesses are well known for.

“Northern Ireland will play a critical role in the UK Government’s mission to boost growth and get our economy moving.

“We all want to see more investment in Northern Ireland to support its continued growth as a hub for innovation and development.”