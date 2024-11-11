Galgorm Collection to invest £22m in newly acquired Roe Park Resort and Galgorm Castle Estate

The Galgorm Collection has confirmed the acquisition of the Roe Park Resort in Limavady and Galgorm Castle Estate in Ballymena for a combined price of £28 million.

The hospitality group said it plans to invest £22m in significantly upgrading both sites over the next five years.

The deal to buy the Co Derry golf resort was first revealed by The Irish News last month.

The 118-bed four-star venue near Limavady was placed on the market in late June, with offers being sought in excess of £14 million.

The Galgorm Collection has also finalised a deal to buy the Galgorm Castle Golf Club, close to its flagship hotel resort in Ballymena.

The castle estate, which dates back to the early 17th century, was developed into a golf course by the Brooke family during the 1980s.

It’s part of a major investment in golf tourism by the hotel group.

The Irish News previously revealed the Galgorm Collection was in talks with around 30 landowners in the Glenariffe area of Co Antrim as part of a bid to develop a brand new championship links golf course.

Alongside its flagship resort outside Ballymena, the Galgorm Collection also owns The Rabbit Hotel in Templepatrick and The Old Inn, Crawfordsburn.

The hospitality group also owns Belfast restaurants Parisien and Fratelli.

It’s understood the group’s plans for Roe Park will be modelled on the Galgorm Resort and will include a new bespoke adult-only spa.

In Ballymena, the hospitality group said it wants to make Galgorm Castle Estate the top parkland course in Ireland.

“These are two iconic properties with strong legacies, and we are committed to building on their successes,” said Colin Johnston, managing director of the Galgorm Collection.

“Our £22m investment will further enhance their offerings, creating new opportunities for guests to enjoy unparalleled experiences.”

Alan Wilton, who owned the Roe Park Resort alongside Charles Conn and Kevin McKeever said: “Roe Park Resort holds a special place in our hearts, and we are extremely proud of the team and all that’s been achieved as we’ve grown and developed.

The Roe Park Resort in Limavady.

“After almost 30 years at the helm, we believe now is the right time to hand over the reins to new ownership, ensuring the resort is poised for the future.

“This transition marks a significant milestone for Roe Park Resort, and we are confident that this new ownership will bring fresh vision and drive continued growth. “

Christopher Brooke said the family is both delighted and saddened by the decision to sell Galgorm Castle.

“Developing Galgorm Castle estate from a state of disrepair to a thriving development has been a life’s work,” he said.

“Securing its future was critical and we have now achieved this; it has been an honour and a privilege to have played a small part in Galgorm Castle’s rich history.

“We felt the time was right for the estate to further evolve and becoming part of a larger organisation will help achieve this.

“In particular, the Galgorm Collection team has the expertise to develop the Castle into something very special. We wish them well on the next phase of Galgorm Castle’s story.”