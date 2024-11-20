From Boston to Japan, Bangor-based Vikela makes its mark in body armour industry

Pioneering body armour company Vikela has formally relocated to a larger manufacturing facility in Bangor.

Backed by a £1.3 million investment, the new 20,000 sq ft headquarters will enable the company to expand its production, broaden its market reach, and continue innovating in the personal protection equipment (PPE) industry.

The new premises at Balloo Link in Bangor were officially opened at an event attended by investors, customers, suppliers and other key stakeholders.

Founded by mechanical engineer Peter Gilleece, Vikela has quickly gained recognition as an innovator in the field of body armour, including its flagship APIS stab protection range.

Vikela founder and chief executive Peter Gilleece (left) with the firm's chief operations officer Jenny Gregg and chief technology officer Robert Stewart

“This new facility is a key milestone in Vikela’s journey and allows us to scale up our production to meet growing international demand while staying true to our commitment to sustainability and innovation,” Peter said.

“Bangor offers everything we need for our next chapter—space for expansion, ease of access for both local and international clients, and a vibrant business community.”

Ards and North Down mayor Alistair Cathcart said: “It’s fantastic to see an innovative company like Vikela choose Bangor as the base for its new headquarters. This investment not only highlights Bangor’s appeal as a destination for growing businesses but also promises to bring valuable job opportunities and economic growth to the area.

“Vikela’s expansion here reflects both their impressive growth and their commitment to sustainability and safety through advanced protective technology. I look forward to seeing them make strides internationally from their new headquarters within our community.”

The new site replaces Vikela’s previous 1,000 sq ft facility in Belfast and represents the company’s commitment to robust growth and long-term presence in Northern Ireland.

In its first year at the new facility, Vikela plans to increase its workforce from three full-time staff and two temporary workers to 15 employees, with a target of 50 employees within five years. The site will also consolidate Vikela’s head office functions, production, and warehousing.

The past month has been a pivotal period for Vikela, with major international advancements in both the US and Japan.

The firm recently attended the International Association of Chiefs of Police (IACP) annual conference in Boston, further raising its profile among global security organisations and strengthening ties with the American market.

In addition, Vikela has formed a strategic partnership with Robotic Centre Japan, marking a significant entry into the Asian market.