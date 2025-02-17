French Connection set for return to the north’s retail scene after 12 year absence

French Connection's last standalone store in Northern Ireland, closed during 2013.

French Connection will return to Northern Ireland from next month, more than a decade after it disappeared from the high street.

The UK fashion brand is opening a new 2,608 sq ft store at The Boulevard designer outlet on March 8, creating 10 jobs.

Founded in the 1970s, French Connection built its brand on soft tailoring, masculine shapes, core silhouettes and floral accents.

The company went public in 1984, but was in trouble by the end of the decade.

Despite a 90s revival with its controversial FCUK rebrand, the business hit rocky waters in the 2010s, and embarked on a programme of store closures throughout the decade.

The former French Connection store on the corner of Ann Street and Belfast's Cornmarket.

The closures included its shop on Ferryquay Street in Derry and Belfast’s Cornmarket in July 2013, its last standalone store in the north.

But the company appears to be back in expansion mode, following its acquisition by MIP Holdings Ltd four years ago.

The fashion chain said its new outlet at The Boulevard in Banbridge will offer both full-price and outlet stock for men and women.

French Connection currently have just one other store on the island, located in Cork city.

But it also operates concessions in Arnotts and Brown Thomas.

“The opening of this French Connection store at The Boulevard marks our re-entry back into Northern Ireland with a stand-alone store after a number of years,” said Simon Donoghue, head of French Connection’s European retail operation.

“With strong trading figures and a large footfall of key audience demographics, we feel this designer shopping destination is a great match for our brand.”

Paul McCann of Lotus Property, which owns The Boulevard, said the opening reflects confidence in the outlet’s retail appeal.

“French Connection is a fantastic addition to The Boulevard’s retail portfolio, complimenting the existing high-street fashion offering we have at the scheme,” he said.